The Seize the Moment Foundation will be hosting its Que for a Cure event on Friday and Saturday, September 15-16 at the Showmen’s Club, located at 6915 Riverview Dr. in Riverview.

“My goal this year is to raise more than last year,” said Roni-Kay Lopez, founder of the Seize the Moment Foundation. “I want it to keep growing every year to show that the awareness is getting out in our community.”

Lopez became an advocate for epilepsy after her successful surgery in 2008. She started her foundation to help others with a great support team of volunteers. She volunteered to consult other candidates considering the surgery and has since helped 12 others with their surgery, and she was actually in the surgery room with one.

“Our mission is to raise local, state and nationwide awareness about epilepsy and seizures,” Lopez said. “We hope to make our cause, our organization and our patients known to ‘Seize the Moment.’”

Lopez hopes to raise more money for epilepsy research with this year’s Que for a Cure.

“With funds raised last year and some winners giving back their earnings, we gave TGH/USF $20,000 to the epilepsy fund I set up for epilepsy research and development,” Lopez said. “I hope to have a packed event for both days to show the teams and vendors who have supported the event and are participating that we are sparking interest in our community of what we do. My hope is to bring people together to see not only what the barbecue is about, but to see what we do for our charity, how we help and assist patients in need, how our funds help doctors and hospitals with research and development and how we share our stories to inspire others.”

Lopez is still looking for sponsors and donations for this year’s Que for a Cure.

“We are still looking for event sponsors, and any business or individual who would like to donate to our silent auction and raffle are welcomed to do so,” Lopez said. “We can always use volunteers to help with the event as well. Areas of parking, raffle, merchandise sales — honestly, any and all help is appreciated. Donations are always welcomed and can be done on our website for those who cannot attend.”

If you would like to learn more about the Seize the Moment Foundation and Que for a Cure, visit www.queforacureseizethemoment.org.