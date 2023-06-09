There is no better place to be this summer than Busch Gardens parks, voted one of the best theme parks in the U.S. in USA Today’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice awards. Returning this summer is fan-favorite Summer Nights, featuring all-new entertainment, fireworks and more.

“Summer is always an exciting time at Busch Gardens and there are more reasons than ever to celebrate it at one of the best theme parks in the country,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

Guests can enjoy great experiences both new and returning this summer.

The all-new Serengeti Flyer is the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind. With each swing of Serengeti Flyer, riders soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth. Guests can also experience a host of other amazing thrills, including Iron Gwazi.

New this Summer is Icons, where guests can step into the world of musical icons with a new review show at Dragon Fire Grill. Featuring live performances of fan-favorite hits inspired by musical legends, this show will have guests singing and dancing in their seats. Other fan-favorite entertainment includes Turn It Up! Remix, an award-winning year-round ice-skating show at the Moroccan Palace Theater.

As the sun goes down, the park lights up on 27 select nights with a dazzling display of colors and sound. From jaw-dropping colors to intricate patterns, the Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Bad Boy Mowers, will leave guests in awe.

Also new this summer is the Summer Nights Elite VIP Tour, where an experienced Busch Gardens guide will map out a personalized and unforgettable day. In this private, guided tour, guests will be provided the VIP treatment. From front-of-the-line access on Florida’s favorite thrill rides to up-close animal encounters and feeding opportunities, and lunch at fan-favorite restaurants, this tour will provide the elite experience.

Other not-to-miss favorites include the Animal Care Center, where guests can see and learn all about animal care at the state-of-the-art care facility, and the award-winning Serengeti Safari, which offers guests a unique and up-close look at African wildlife with a 30-minute off-road expedition led by an expert guide, providing the opportunity to hand-feed giraffes and explore the habitats of the Serengeti Plain.

An annual pass is the best way to enjoy an entire year of family fun, thrilling attractions and exciting seasonal events. Categorized in easy-to-use tiers, options provide guests with unlimited year-round admission and unbeatable benefits, including free parking, in-park discounts and monthly rewards. For more information, visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/.