The best entertainment in Western sports gallops into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds when the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford, arrives on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. The two-day extravaganza chock-full of bull riding, bronco busting and barrel racing brings cowboys and cowgirls throughout the South to test their skills against some of the best bucking horses and bulls in all of rodeo. Tickets are on sale today for this electrifying event.

Seven-time International Professional Rodeo Association Announcer of the Year Matt McGee from the award-winning T-T Rodeo Company, based out of Waycross, Georgia, will present lively and hilarious entertainment between competitions that will have fans stompin’, hootin’ and hollerin’ with excitement. Highlighting the bull riding competition, select competitors will attempt to ride Georgia Smoke Shop, a legendary undefeated bull.

Fans can arrive early for the Family Festival featuring good grub, spirited games, live music and entertaining activities that will thrill the entire family, from the littlest cowpokes to the most seasoned cowhands. Roaring into the Family Festival for the first time, a monster truck will show off its oversized maneuverability in demos. Rodeo royalty will be in the house as fans can meet and take pictures with Justin Thigpen, 22-time world champion cowboy with more than $1 million in career rodeo winnings. An expanded, tented eating area will allow fans to eat and enjoy the live music featured on the Bartow Beer Barn entertainment stage protected from the sun or rain.

In addition to a monster truck, live music and meet and greets, guests can test their skills on the mechanical bull, ride ponies, speed down the giant slide or play oversized lawn games. Yummy vittles at the Family Festival include corn dogs, barbecue, tacos, funnel cakes, ice cream, pizza, hot-pressed Cuban sandwiches and more. There’s something for everyone at this summer spectacular.

The Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford, is a community event featuring local vendors and area sponsors, including:

• Bartow Ford.

• Acme Barricades.

• Bass Pro Shops.

• Boot Barn.

• Duke’s Brewhouse.

• Hooters.

• John Deere.

• KC Coastal.

• Russell’s Work & Western Wear.

• Tampa Bay Times.

• US 103.5.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/tickets.