The National League of American Pen Women is a 126-year-old national nonprofit organization that supports and promotes professional women in arts, letters, music and allied professionals. The NLAPW is the oldest in the nation. Locally, we have a Tampa Branch.

The mission of the National League of American Pen Women Tampa Branch is to recognize, encourage and promote the production of creative work of professional standard in art, letters and music and provide educational, creative and professional support to members and nonmembers.

The National League of American Pen Women was founded in 1897 as an alternative to the all-male National Press Club. It was founded in Washington D.C. by Marian Longfellow O’Donoghue. Over its long tenure, the national league has had many members of distinction, including Pearl S. Buck, Dale Evans, Amy Beach, Eleanor Roosevelt, Vinnie Ream, Georgia O’Keefe, Maya Angelou and many more.

On Thursday, February 4, 2016, the National League of American Pen Women was recognized as a treasured historical landmark in the United States House of Representatives by the Honorable Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia. Representative Norton said, “The league, with branches across the audited states, encompasses a cross section of American women of all ages, races, religions and cultures.”

The organization had for many years highlighted the great contributions and careers of creative American women.

The very building the national branch is headquartered in was steeped in history as well.

The local Tampa Branch of the National League of American Pen Women was organized in 1936. Its charter (#83) was recognized in 1938. Meletha Everette is the longest-serving member of the Tampa Branch, a lifetime member and its current president.

The Tampa Branch celebrated its 85th anniversary with a luncheon where it honored its creative past and looked ahead toward its future.

The Tampa Branch of the National League of American Pen Women meets at the Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club, located at 200 Inverness Ave. in Temple Terrace, on the third Tuesday at 11 a.m. from September through May, except for December. For more information, please visit www.tampapenwomen.com.