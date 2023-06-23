By Avery Ranieri

Uptown Cheapskate, a local clothing store, is the latest in upscale resale to join the consignment community in Brandon and the surrounding Southeastern Hillsborough County area. Located at 11229 Causeway Blvd., neighboring JOANN and Nordstrom Rack, this exciting new store is stocked with trendy clothing and accessories for men, women and teens.

The grand opening on June 15 gave customers in attendance first dibs on bringing home items with familiar high-end brand names, such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Coach and Kate Spade. Not only was the guarantee of obtaining these products at thrift store prices extremely high, and well received, but one of the first 40 customers in line was lucky enough to win a $25 gift card to Crumbl Cookies. This affordable ‘treasure-hunting’-style of shopping is fun and endless. Because locals are able to swap clothes for cash on the spot, the store is restocked each week.

Uptown Cheapskate’s minimalistic design generates a sense of welcomeness for customers or passersby. Upon entry, it is hard to ignore the eye-catching storefront and pops of color. The interior is modish and organized and is a value location for trendsetters and those looking to shop their favorite brands.

Owner Amber Watt oversees this ‘dawn of a new era’ in consignment, in which her employees, mostly local students, are hard at work.

“This job is just plain fun,” said Watt.

She wholeheartedly believes in bringing good fashion resale options to the area. The amiable and dedicated team of staff works to upcycle clothing items for the greater good of the community.

Uptown Cheapskate’s general manager, Kylie Duncan, explained, “We’re excited to bring sustainability to Brandon.”

Upcycling clothing introduces ‘zero-waste lifestyles.’ In today’s society, fast fashion has a negative impact on the environment, and consignment’s positive effects and healthy cash flow are needed more than ever.

Alongside Uptown Cheapskate, the Brandon area is also home to multiple other consignment stores with inexpensive prices and good deals. After visiting Uptown Cheapskate, make sure to stop by Plato’s Closet, Style Encore, Julie’s Walk-In Closet or Agape Chic, all vital members of the local consignment retail ring. For more information on Uptown Cheapskate, visit www.uptowncheapskate.com/location/brandon/.