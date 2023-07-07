Local artists are invited to submit a proposal to be considered for Skyway 2024 exhibition, the Tampa Bay area’s celebration of contemporary art. This is an open call to artists and art collectives residing in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties to submit application materials for the exhibition.

There are five partnering institutions collaborating in this exhibition. These include the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg; The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art; the Tampa Museum of Art; the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design; and the USF Contemporary Art Museum. The five art institutions will co-publish a fully illustrated catalogue to accompany the exhibition featuring the work of each exhibiting artist.

The deadline to enter is Monday, August 14. Artists working in diverse media and disciplines, including socially engaged art and participatory projects, are encouraged to submit original artworks and project proposals. Submissions can include, but are not limited to, works on paper, paintings, sculptures, photography, videos, performances, sound, research-based art and site-specific installations. Submissions can include examples of works and past projects that provide an overview of the artist’s practice. Only original works of art completed after December 2020 will be considered for the exhibition in 2024.

Artworks and projects in the exhibition will be selected by an expanded curatorial team from the five participating art institutions, including Christopher Jones, Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan curator of photography and media artst, and Ola Wlusek, Keith D. and Linda L. Monda curator of modern and contemporary art, from The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art; Katherine Pill, senior curator of contemporary art, from the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg; Rangsook Yoon, senior curator from the Sarasota Art Museum; Joanna Robotham, curator of modern and contemporary art from the Tampa Museum of Art; and Christian Viveros-Fauné, curator-at-large from the USF Contemporary Art Museum.

Curator, writer and scholar Evan Garza is the guest juror for Skyway 2024. Currently a curatorial fellow at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, Garza was a recent Fulbright scholar at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin, Ireland and served as co-curator and artistic director of the 2021 Texas Biennial. Garza co-founded Fire Island Artist Residency (FIAR), a New York nonprofit and the first residency program in the world exclusively for LGBTQ+ artists.

Additional information and submission guidelines can be found at www.skywaytampabay.com.