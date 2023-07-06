JROTC Award Winners

The Alafia Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was pleased to announce the winners of its awards to JROTC students at seven local high schools.

The winners are: Armwood High School — Cadet Makayla Gould; Bloomingdale High School — Cadet Christine Allen; Brandon High School — Cadet Mia Gontowski; Durant High School — Cadet First Lieutenant Elizabeth Morris; Newsome High School — Cadet Isabella Donnelly; Strawberry Crest High School — Cadet First Lieutenant Cynthia Rivera-Trejo; and Tampa Bay Technical High School — Cadet Maysa Bouslimi.

ROTC medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievements in high school JROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. They are selected by their JROTC leaders.

Free Beer Returns To Busch Gardens For Limited Time

Busch Gardens is giving another reason to celebrate summer with free beer. It’s Busch Gardens’ way of saying thank you and helping guests cool down and beat the heat while enjoying new thrills, new shows, special events and fan-favorite animal experiences all summer long.

From now until Thursday, July 20, guests 21 and older can enjoy a free pour at Twisted Tails Pretzels, located in the Pantopia area of the park, from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before park closure. For more information, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.

Sassy Cat Club Cafe Summer Events

The Sassy Cat Club Cafe will be hosting a variety of events this summer at its Brandon location at 735 W. Lumsden Rd. There will be reading hour with Molly, family movie nights, yoga with cats and a Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Information about it and all of the events can be found on its website at https://sassycatclubcafe.com/ or by calling 813-409-3670. Reservations are required as spaces are limited.

The 1975 Coming To AMALIE Arena

The 1975 ‘Still … at their very best’ tour will be visiting AMALIE Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. Over the last decade, The 1975 have firmly established themselves as the defining band of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, passionate fanbase and unique sonic approach.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.

Become Involved In The Guardian Ad Litem Program

The foster care system touches every part of society. You can help, take action and make a difference in a child’s life by joining the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office Child Advocacy Team.

Although every child appointed to the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office is assigned a guardian ad litem attorney and a child welfare professional, not every child has a volunteer on their team. National research shows that children with a guardian ad litem are likelier to earn better grades, enroll in postsecondary education, receive more services while in foster care and be less likely to reenter foster care.

Through the collaboration of a national best-practice, multidisciplinary team that always includes a guardian ad litem attorney, a child welfare professional and hopefully a trained volunteer or pro bono attorney from the child’s community, the team provides legal representation while assisting the child in expressing their needs and wishes.

Learn how to get involved at https://guardianadlitem.org/ or call 813-272-5110.

Back The Line Charity Events Cornhole Fundraiser

Back the Line Charity Events will be hosting a cornhole fundraising event on Saturday, August 12 starting at 12 Noon for a Plant City teenager battling cancer. Along with the cornhole tournament, there will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and barbecue lunch from Newman’s BBQ.

Tickets are $60 per team of two and include a barbecue lunch. To register, use the QR code. The event will take place at the Charlie Grimes Family Agricultural Center, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also available; please contact Heather Cropper at 813-625-1507 for more information.

St. Stephen Catholic Church Hosts Bingo Fundraiser

St. Stephen Catholic Church will be hosting a bingo fundraiser on Tuesday, July 18 at Bullfrog Creek Brewery Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Along with bingo, there will be other fundraisers, with the proceeds going toward both church and nonprofit groups, like Homemakers of Hope, THORN Ministries and the HOPE organization.