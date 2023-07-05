By Keiko Moral

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library is gearing up to offer an exciting lineup of events in the upcoming month designed to engage individuals of all ages and foster a love for learning and creativity. With a range of programs, the library aims to cater to the interests and needs of its community.

One of the highlights is the chess club, scheduled for Thursdays at 2 p.m. Whether you are a seasoned player or a beginner looking to learn the ropes, this club welcomes kids of all skill levels. The chess club offers an opportunity for participants to sharpen their strategic thinking, enhance problem-solving skills and engage in friendly competition. The library provides chess sets, so attendees can focus on the game without worrying about equipment.

For kids with an interest in music, the library is offering a ukulele class on Mondays at 5 p.m. This class will introduce the basics of playing the ukulele in a fun and interactive manner. From learning how to hold the instrument to strumming techniques and basic chords, participants will receive hands-on guidance to kick-start their musical journey. Prior experience is optional, and the library will provide a limited number of ukuleles.

The library recognizes the importance of nurturing a love for reading from an early age. To cater to the youngest members of the community, Bloomingdale Library hosts Toddler Time for toddlers. Held nearly every week Monday to Thursday at 10:15 a.m., Toddler Time provides an interactive experience for children ages 18-36 months old and their caregivers. Through engaging storytelling, music and age-appropriate activities, toddlers are introduced to the joy and magic of books. Parents can also connect with other families in the community while their little ones explore the world of imagination.

“Creating a welcoming environment for our community is at the heart of what we do,” said Muyao Guan, former Bloomingdale Library intern.

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. To learn more about these upcoming events or to register, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the library’s website at https://hcplc.org/locations/bloomingdale or call 813-273-3652. Spaces may be limited for certain events. From writing workshops to tech and film screenings, the library has consistently been a community engagement hub. Come and discover the joy of learning and creativity at your local library.