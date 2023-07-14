Plant City Main Street’s Last Friday events are always fun, but the July event, a celebration of the birthday of the Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter, is especially fun. The celebration will take place on Friday, July 28 from 5-9 p.m. in McCall Park, located at 100 N. Collins St. in historic downtown Plant City. Admission is free.

Come dressed as your favorite witch, wizard or muggle and take part in the costume contest. There will be live music from Ace Jackson and the Jump Kings. The Main Street Kids Zone comes complete with a bounce house and free activities for children, including an extreme gyrosphere. There will be over 60 exhibitors, including merchandise and delicious food.

Downtown Plant City will be transformed into a magical Harry Potter-themed venue. Stop by the Union Station Depot and Viewing Platform (102 N. Palmer St.) and try to board the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9 ¾. Then head over to The Kandy Shoppe (106 N.E. Drane St., #2) and get a chocolate frog before they sell out. Mandy Keyes, owner of The Kandy Shoppe, said, “The Harry Potter celebration is one of our favorite events.”

Tub Treats (106 N.E. Drane St., #1) and The Crafted Butterfly (102 S. Evers St., #106) will be offering lots of Harry Potter-themed merchandise.

You will not want to miss the Butterbeer offered at Krazy Kup (101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd.). Get there early though, as the delicious Butterbeer always sells out fast.

Frank Trunzo, owner of Krazy Kup, said, “It’s magical, it’s mystical, it’s Krazy Kup.”

For the witches, wizards and muggles over 21, stop by Three Hands Mead Company (111 S. Evers St.) for a quick tipple of mead. Three Hands Mead always goes all out on the decorating. You will feel as if you have been transported to Hogwarts and its Great Hall. Roots Tap Room and Wine Bar (101 S. Evers St.), just down the street, will be a good place to pop in for a cold beverage.

For more information on this event and others hosted by Plant City Main Street, please follow it on Facebook and visit its website at www.plantcitymainstreet.org.