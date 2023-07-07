By Keiko Moral

As the summer season kicks into high gear, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is preparing to embark on a journey of activities for individuals of all ages. With a diverse range of events planned, these libraries are the go-to destination for those seeking knowledge, entertainment and community engagement during the summer months.

The libraries’ summer events cater to different age groups, ensuring there’s something for everyone. For our youngest library-goers, toddlers, special story-time sessions will captivate their imagination and foster a love for books and reading. These interactive sessions feature engaging storytelling, music and age-appropriate activities designed to spark creativity and curiosity in the little ones.

Teenagers, often seeking exciting and engaging experiences, can look forward to a lineup of captivating events tailored just for them. From interactive workshops on calligraphy to chess club, the libraries aim to provide a space where teens can explore their interests and connect with like-minded peers.

“Creating a welcoming environment for our community is at the heart of what we do,” said Muyao Guan, former Bloomingdale Regional Public Library intern.

Adults are not forgotten in the summer lineup, as the libraries also offer a plethora of events that cater to their varied interests and passions. From book clubs and author talks to workshops, there’s something to satisfy every adult’s thirst for knowledge and personal growth.

While some events are recurring and held throughout the summer, others are unique and take place on specific dates. This variety ensures that there’s always something new and exciting happening at the Hillsborough County Public Libraries. By offering both familiar and fresh experiences, the libraries cater to the diverse needs and schedules of their patrons. Make the most of the diverse events and resources available at your local library.

To learn more about these upcoming events or to register, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative’s website at https://hcplc.org/events or call 813-273-3652. Spaces may be limited for certain events. From writing workshops to tech and film screenings, our local libraries have consistently been community engagement hubs. Come and discover the joy of learning and creativity at your local library.