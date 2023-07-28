By Keiko Moral

In a celebration of unwavering dedication and remarkable community service, Melissa Snively, a respected State Farm agent, was recently bestowed with the highly coveted 2023 Key Citizen of the Year award. Presented by the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, this prestigious accolade recognizes individuals who wholeheartedly contribute their time and efforts for the betterment of the Brandon community.

Snively’s selection as Key Citizen of the Year reflects her exceptional commitment to enhancing the lives of those around her. With over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Snively’s leadership and expertise have propelled her State Farm Insurance Agency in FishHawk Ranch to great success since its establishment in 2001. Her invaluable knowledge and dedication to excellence have been honed through her graduation from the esteemed State Farm Agency Development Program (ADP) I and II.

“I am completely humbled and honored to be recognized as a Key Citizen. The Greater Brandon community has been the best place to live, own a small business, raise a family and give back to all of the wonderful organizations which thrive here. I’m so grateful for the support and love which this community gives to its citizens,” said Snively.

Beyond her professional achievements, Snively is an active member of numerous local organizations, demonstrating her deep-rooted passion for community involvement. She has served on the boards of the Brandon Community Roundtable, the Brandon Outreach Medical Clinic and the Glazer Children’s Museum. In 2021, Snively assumed the influential role of Chair of the HCA Brandon Hospital Board of Trustees, further cementing her impact in the local health care sector. Additionally, she contributes her time and efforts to the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America board and actively volunteers for Troop 61 in Brandon, where her youngest son is a Scout.

Snively’s unwavering commitment to community service has earned her prestigious accolades, including the BSA Silver Beaver Award in 2017 for her exceptional service to the Boy Scouts of America. In 2016, the Girl Scouts recognized her as a ‘Woman of Distinction,’ further highlighting her dedication to the community.

For more information about Melissa Snively and her remarkable contributions to the community, please visit State Farm at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. You can also reach out to her directly via email at melissa@melissarules.com.