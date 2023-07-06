Plant City Entertainment (PCE) will present The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas over several weekends in July. Plant City Entertainment, a local nonprofit, is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in historic downtown Plant City.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas will be shown beginning with the opening night on Friday, July 14. Shows will also be on Friday, July 21 and 28; on Saturday, July 15, 22 and 29; and on Sunday, July 16, 23 and 30. The Friday and Saturday night shows will be at 8 p.m. The Sunday matinees will be presented at 2 p.m.

Tickets to The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas are $23 for adults, $18 for seniors and $16 for members and groups of 10 or more. There will be an opening night special of two tickets for $35. Tickets can be obtained online at www.plantcityentertainment.com (until 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 10 a.m. on Sunday) or at the door, if tickets are available.

Kristen Permenter, director of The Best Little Whorehouse in and a veteran of Plant City Entertainment, said, “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is a foot-stomping, country-romping heck of a good time. I absolutely love the music and lyrics (by Carol Hall) in this show, and I know audiences will too. Ever since Shirley Outen (longtime board member and concessions extraordinaire) and Kay Secord (former board member and president of PCE) said I should direct this show, I have wanted to do it. This show is a little different from the norm that I usually direct because it is not a fairy tale.”

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas was made popular with the 1982 film starring Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds. It tells the story of an actual brothel that operated in La Grange, Texas from 1905-73 called the Chicken Ranch.

Permenter explained, “In the opening number, the bandleader and narrator tells our story of how the Chicken Ranch got its name. The show goes on to tell and sing and dance the story of the rise and fall of the historic Chicken Ranch and how a televangelist reporter blows the whistle on the whole operation and brings the governor, a senator, a mayor, a sheriff and a whole town to its knees.”

The show is not recommended for children under 12 years old.

Permenter added, “With a cast and crew of over 35 people, this show will blow you away.”

For more information, please visit www.plantcityentertainment.com or call 813-754-4925.