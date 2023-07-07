Keller Williams South Shore realtor Paulette Merchant’s goal is to be a source of information for her customers. As a South Shore agent, Merchant prioritizes helping buyers and sellers make the most informed decision in the real estate market.

Merchant wanted a flexible job assisting people in the home buying and selling process. After starting her career in the panhandle in 2011, she joined the Keller Williams team four years ago and has found a supportive team of coworkers and leaders.

“The best part of working with Keller Williams is the culture. Keller Williams is all about giving back to the community. The training is top notch and constant because the brokerage understands the market is ever-changing. My fellow agents are also more than willing to share tips and strategies, and we work together on open houses and community events. It is just a great place to work,” said Merchant.

Merchant said the most rewarding part of working as an agent is seeing the happiness from her customers when they are able to move to their next chapter of life.

“Gary Kaukonen [and] Kerin Clarkin were the first people I spoke to when I moved to Tampa and joined Keller Williams,” said Merchant about the support she has received. “They were so kind and answered all of my questions about the brokerage. They both have big hearts and love the community in which we all work and live.”

Despite challenges, such as interest rates, competition and life circumstances, Merchant has been in the top 30 agents at her current brokerage twice since joining the Keller Williams team. She said these circumstances that challenge her business are also what she loves most because it allows her to learn something with each transaction to help future customers.

“I know that the customers I help are happy with the service I provide because they know I care and communicate with them every step of the way,” said Merchant. “I look forward to helping many more people and being an ambassador for our wonderful community.”

For more information on Keller Williams South Shore team and Paulette Merchant, visit https://paulette.kw.com/ or call 813-652-5472.