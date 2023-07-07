The Sun City Center Security Patrol (SCC Security Patrol) plays a pivotal role in the life of residents and businesses of Sun City Center. The mostly all-volunteer organization was founded in 1981 with 11 members who used their own vehicles to patrol the area. Today, it has 600 volunteers who use radio equipped cars to conduct patrols between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Volunteers work seven days a week. They drive 125,000 miles and contribute 30,000 hours a year in service to the community.

The mission of the SCC Security Patrol is “to deter crime in Sun City Center.” Its motto is “See and be seen.” It should be noted that it is not law enforcement. The patrol works in cooperation with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (in particular, with its community resource deputy).

The SCC Security Patrol is 100 percent funded by donations from the community and funders such as the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, Interfaith Social Action Council and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Community Fund.

However, as with everyone, inflation has taken its toll on the SCC Security Patrol.

Tim Broad, chief of patrol, said, “What we need now are volunteers who can give three hours a month and funding.”

Broad added, “Funding supports the operations of the patrol. This includes gas, maintenance on the vehicles, office rent and pay of one employee.”

All donations are tax deductible where applicable as the Security Patrol is a 501(c)(3) registered corporation.

Given the longevity of the SCC Security Patrol and the great benefits it offers to both local businesses and residents, funding and donations from local-area businesses would be greatly appreciated.

In addition to patrolling the streets of Sun City Center, the SCC Security Patrol conducts visual checks on homes, stores, shops and businesses. It also reports concerns to the sheriff’s office and alerts first responders, county engineers and area utility companies when it sees a problem. Plus, it conducts wellness checks, offers a Silver Alert program, acts as a ‘security blanket’ for residents out of town, offers a lost and found and conducts golf cart inspections and registrations.

If you would like to donate, become a volunteer or get more information on the SCC Security Patrol, please visit www.sccpatrol.org or call 813-642-2020.