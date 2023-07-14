Tampa Theatre will present its 11th annual BeerFest on Saturday, July 29 beginning at 7 p.m. This is a 21-and-older event. Participants will enjoy an evening of craft beers and local brewers, plus snacks and samples from some of the city’s top independent restaurants. This year’s theme is Beerassic Park.

Breweries and local restaurants that are participating include Coppertail Brewing Co., Florida Avenue Brewing Co., Independent Bar and Cafe, Motorworks Brewing, On the Go Gourmet, Woven Water Brewing Company, King of the Coop, BarrieHaus Beer Co., Common Dialect Beerworks, Corner Club, King State, Late Start Brewing and Ulele Spring Brewery. This list is sure to grow.

As with previous beer-infused, tongue-in-cheek BeerFest events, Beerassic Park is chaired by one of Tampa Theatre’s favorite independent restaurant owners, Veronica Danko of Independent Bar and Cafe.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “Though the theme may be silly, BeerFest’s purpose is most serious: the 11th (almost) annual event benefits the theater’s artistic, educational and community programs, as well as the ongoing preservation of the 97-year-old historic landmark.”

Tampa Theatre is a remarkably beautiful theater, and if you have not had a chance to visit it, this is a great opportunity.

Over the past decade, Tampa Theatre’s signature summer fundraiser, BeerFest, has raised more than $100,000 for the nonprofit movie palace with events like Barley’s Angels, The Brews Brothers and last year’s Pee-Wee’s Beer Adventure.

Witecki added, “BeerFest guests are invited to don their dino duds, dress as their favorite Jurassic Park character or come in a costume inspired by the movie.”

All are welcome to attend Beerassic Park, but you must be 21 or older to attend, and a valid government-issued ID is required for entry.

There are several categories of tickets. A limited-capacity premium sampling begins at 7 p.m., and advance-sale tickets are $75. Grand-sampling ticket holders can enter at 8 p.m., and advance-sale tickets are $55. Tampa Theatre members save $10 off advance-sale prices. Tickets are available at the Tampa Theatre Box Office or online on the theater’s website (convenience fees apply). Tickets will sell out, so get your tickets early.

Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://tampatheatre.org/. You can also call 813-274-8981.