The Toll Relief Program, introduced by Governor Ron DeSantis and enacted by the Florida Legislature, launched on January 1 of this year. Now in its fifth month of posting credits to customer accounts, Florida commuters continue to see significant savings as a result of the program. In the month of May, account credits of $40.1 million were posted to 1 million customer accounts.

The yearlong program automatically gives SunPass users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50 percent toll credit to their account. Since the program’s inception in January, more than $190 million in Toll Relief credits have been issued, benefiting 1.2 million Floridians. The Toll Relief Program builds on the successful SunPass Savings Program that concluded in December 2022 and resulted in 384,000 drivers saving over $18 million.

“For many Florida families, the savings from the Toll Relief Program make a big impact, allowing families to use those savings for other important expenses,” said Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise executive director and CEO Nicola Liquori. “As the state’s toll agency, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is proud to support the Toll Relief Program and offer our loyal customers the opportunity to enjoy increased savings.”

In addition to the 25 percent savings SunPass customers already receive, the Toll Relief Program provides drivers with another way to save. The program runs through Sunday, December 31 and is expected to provide 1.2 million drivers with savings of nearly $480 over the course of the year.

The Toll Relief Program is administered by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and includes SunPass as well as other Florida-based tolling agency partners throughout the state. Customers are encouraged to ensure that their transponder is properly mounted in the vehicle and their account is in good standing.

SunPass is the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, the toll agency for the state. To learn more about SunPass, please visit www.sunpass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).