As the Angel Foundation FL in Florida celebrates 20 years serving families in the community, the organization will be hosting its 2023 Evening of Hope – Havana Nights Gala. The gala will be held at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, on Friday, October 6 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets for the event start at $125 per person, tables for eight are available starting at $1,200 and sponsorship opportunities are now open for the event.

This year’s gala will transport you to a Havana night with live music from the Latin band Hot Tonic, a silent auction, dancing and testimonies from families and Angel Providers.

“The highlight of the event is the inspiring testimonies from families served through the Foundation Angel Program along with recognition of our Angel Providers, Junior Angels and the many volunteers who serve at the foundation all year long,” said Liz Brewer, chief executive officer at the Angel Foundation FL.

The annual Evening of Hope gala is a very important event as the Angel Foundation FL is completely community supported and funded through its two signature events, the Sporting Clays Classic and the gala. By attending this event, you are supporting those in the community who need the foundation.

The Angel Foundation FL works to connect families in need with businesses which have the resources to help them. The organization found that many businesses want to help the community with their time and services but do not know where to start or how to find those in need. The Angel Foundation FL ensures that these families will get support with services like car repairs, home cleaning and repairs and lawn care that are donated by the Angel Providers or paid for by the Angel Foundation FL.

The Foundation Angel Program began in 2006, and the foundation has since helped thousands of families through life-threatening illness or catastrophic events. The goal is to give families help and hope during their worst days so they can focus on their loved ones.

For more information about this year’s gala, please contact Brewer at 813-689-6889 or info@angelfoundationfl.com or visit https://angelfoundationfl.com/evening-of-hope-gala/. If you are interested in becoming part of the Angel Team which serves families in crisis, visit https://angelfoundationfl.com/.