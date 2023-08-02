Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is now offering a 2024 wedding raffle. The raffle will include credits for a wedding planner, catering, photography, a dress and tux as well as a wedding cake.

“We thought this would be a great way to showcase Center Place,” Center Place’s executive director, Libby Hopkins, said. “Many people from the Brandon community and beyond have gotten married at Center Place, and we wanted to give some lucky winner a chance to have some wonderful memories at Center Place.”

The raffle costs $100 to enter and will be drawn on Sunday, October 1.

“Contestants can enter as many times as they like,” Hopkins said. “The winner’s wedding will need to be in 2024 and based on availably at Center Place.”

Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals will provide $1,000 in services and/or decor for up to 120 guests. Two event consultations must be purchased at the regular price by the winner.

Kisha’s Kitchen will give a $500 credit towards catering needs. Dark Light Portrait Studios will donate up to four hours of wedding photography and an online gallery of web-sized images.

“The value of the photography session is $1,900,” Hopkins said. “The winning couple is able to add more hours if they choose.”

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique will provide the bride a dress from its London Collection or Amelia Paige Collection, which are up to the value of $1,800. If the winning bride would like a more expensive gown, they will need to pay the difference. Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique will also provide the groom a nine-piece-suit rental package.

A Center Place board member has agreed to help with the wedding cake.

“One of our board members has graciously agreed to donate a portion of the cost of a wedding cake for our wedding raffle winner,” Hopkins said. “We also felt that it’s important to use only local vendors for this raffle. These vendors have been supporting Center Place, so we want to return that support as well.”

If you’d like to learn more about Center Place’s 2024 wedding raffle or if you’d like to enter the raffle, you can call Libby Hopkins at 813-685-8888. Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B inside the Brandon Regional Library.