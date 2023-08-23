Angels for Change is hosting their third annual Champions for Change Gala at the beginning of September to support the nonprofit’s mission to stop the nationwide shortage of lifesaving drugs.

Founder Laura Bray established the organization in 2019 after her daughter struggled to get lifesaving medicine. While her daughter was fortunate enough to survive three drug shortage treatment crises, Bray knew other families were facing the same crisis.

“Since our founding in October of 2019, with your help and inspiration, Angels for Change has helped patients and hospitals navigate scarcity and shortage to get hundreds of courses of lifesaving medication both in the United States and abroad,” Bray said in the Champions for Change Gala letter.

The fundraiser allows change makers, like Bray, to advocate for change at the White House, APEC Medical Product Supply Chain Dialogue and the Captis 23 Conference, where Bray was this year’s keynote speaker.

The gala will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner, a silent auction and dance. This year’s program will include speaker Beth Gore from the Oley Foundation, which works to support those living with at-home IV or tube feeding, and the Change Maker of the Year, who will be announced at the gala.

The gala will be hosted at The Gathering at Armature Works on Saturday, September 16 at 7 p.m. Individual tickets can be purchased for $150 or a table for eight can be purchased for $1,200 online. Donations can be given online as well.

Communications and development manager Michael Ottman said the nonprofit is hoping to host 250 people and raise over $100,000 to support its mission.

“All funds go back to supporting patients. We helped 700,000 last year through our Project PROTECT,” said Ottman.

Project PROTECT is a mission to partner with pharmaceutical supply chains to support the production of essential medicines that are vulnerable to the nationwide drug shortage. Through this project, Angels for Change is hoping to secure these vulnerable, lifesaving drugs for the patients who need them. This will be done by awarding grants to drug manufacturers who are willing to take proactive measures to prevent a shortage of these medicines.

For more information on the gala and Angels for Change’s mission, visit its website at www.angelsforchange.org.