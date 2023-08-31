By Ava Benedict

With the school year already in full swing, cooking easy and healthy meals can be a struggle for busy families. For over a decade, Davenport’s Daily Delights has been trusted to deliver delicious family meals across the community. These homemade takeout meals have become a source of immense comfort for many in the Tampa Bay region.

“We’ve created a way for modern families to bring back family dinners. The family tries new dishes, and the picky kids actually love them,” said Peggy Davenport, owner of Davenport’s Daily Delights.

New menus are posted on Davenport’s website and updated each week, with deliveries being offered not just in Southeastern Hillsborough County but throughout the Tampa area as well. Past events such as Thanksgiving in August, with turkey breast, gravy, cranberries and an assortment of delicious pies, offered a variety of food options for even the most selective eaters.

Besides just creating tasty food, Davenport is also always finding a way to support the community during difficult times. During the pandemic, she wanted to give back to those who were suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Davenport’s Daily Delights partnered with Lasagna Love, a global nonprofit dedicated to feeding those in need. Middle and high schoolers alike came together to help make lasagna and distribute it to people who were unable to afford food.

Creating a family-centered atmosphere is Davenport’s ultimate goal, with plans being made for expanding the business through a brand-new catering menu and single-size portioned meals in order to make dinner time a breeze for busy households.

Although her business has grown tremendously since it first started 11 years ago, Davenport still faces numerous struggles as a small business owner. With inflation and food prices on the rise, it is difficult to serve quality homemade meals at an affordable price. Davenport credits her amazing employees for helping her run Davenport’s Daily Delights and is extremely proud of all the work they have been able to accomplish over the past decade. She especially loves seeing how much customers enjoy and appreciate the meals she makes.

“My favorite part of being a business owner is the customers we’ve met throughout the years,” said Davenport.

To learn more information about Davenport’s Daily Delights, visit its website at https://davenportsdailydelights.com/ or send an email to davenportsdailydelights@gmail.com.