Fifth Third Bank Ribbon-cutting

The Fifth Third Bank located at 1909 E. SR 60 in Valrico recently held a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Fifth Third Bank offers relationship banking with a dedicated relationship banker to help you reach your financial goals. Services include free personal checking, free business checking, lending, financial wellness courses and more.

To find out more about Fifth Third Bank, visit its website at www.53.com or call 813-262-0131.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Women’s and Babies’ Services Team Donates $8K To March Of Dimes

Hundreds of babies are born at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital each month. Most babies are born healthy and strong, getting to go home with their families within a couple days. But many babies don’t. Some babies are born preterm, or with a number of health issues that require an extended stay in Brandon Hospital’s Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Whether born healthy or born with obstacles ahead, every baby inspires the Brandon Hospital team to give back. The Women’s and Babies’ Services team’s goal was to raise more than ever this year for March of Dimes, and they achieved it by raising $8,745.50.

“We see the need every day. We see so many babies who need just a little more help. That’s help that we know March of Dimes can bring to moms and babies across our area,” said Shannon Vanek, assistant chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “From providing access to prenatal care or leading research in efforts that’ll give families the best outcomes, we know March of Dimes makes a big impact for our littlest patients. And being a part of that effort is something our team is proud of every single day.”

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.hcafloridabrandonhospital.com.

Annual Stuff The Bus Drive Returns To Westfield Brandon Mall

In partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, the Westfield Brandon mall will be hosting its fourth annual Stuff the Bus drive, a project designed to provide free school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, shoes and other necessities to students and families in need.

Having generated thousands of dollars in donations last year, the center strives to top its 2022 totals to ensure underprivileged students throughout the community are equipped with basic tools they need to succeed in school.

Supplies can be donated at the mall and monetary contributions can be made online at https://secured.metromin.org/page/42691/donate/1.

School supplies and monetary contributions can be donated through Thursday, August 31.

Donations are being collected at Westfield Brandon in the Center Court near Bath & Body Works. The mall is located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon near the corner of State Route 60 and I-75 in Brandon.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Coming To The RP Funding Center

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences during its seven-week, 70-city U.S. tour this holiday season. As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.”

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $32 and will perform one show at RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Saturday, November 18 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at RP Funding Center box office, https://rpfundingcenter.com/ or by calling 863-834-8111. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting the Group Sales department at 863-834-8137. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Convenience fees and taxes will apply.

Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales

Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales (SFMS) is a prime seller of machinery used in manufacturing and offers both new and used machinery solutions. Based in Lithia at 10417 S. County Rd. 39, it provides machinery throughout North America in not only metal fabricating and machining but also just about every type of manufacturing machinery.

Well-trained and knowledgeable staff consult with clients and help them to determine the correct solution for their needs and budget. Other services provided by SFMS include plant and equipment appraisals, machinery servicing, plant liquidations, auction services and manufacturing consultations.

Contact SFMS at 813-444-4555 or visit its website at www.southernfabsales.com for more information.