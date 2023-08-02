Iron Rock Insurance has continued to grow since its opening in June 2020, and now it has relocated to a new location at 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach. They have also grown their staff.

“We moved into a much larger location and we have grown to a staff of four agents, four licensed CSRs and an administrative assistant,” owner Lisa Hast said. “We are truly now a family business. In addition to our daughter, Torie, being an agent, my husband left his job in construction consulting and obtained his agents license. I also have both of my sons’ significant others, Kate Norberg and Katie Kinder, are both on the customer care side of our team. All of the rest of our staff are truly local folks that live in the area and love what we do as much as I do.”

What hasn’t changed is the quality of service they provide their clients.

“At the core, Iron Rock Insurance is a team of agents specializing in providing quality protection for you and yours,” Hast said. “With our coverage, you can rest assured that your loved ones and your possessions will be kept safe. We offer a wide range of insurance products and unparalleled customer support when you need it the most. We can provide the extra layer of protection that you have been looking for.”

If you ask Hast what makes Iron Rock Insurance different from other insurance agencies in the area, she will tell you it’s that they are a family business.

“We are different because we truly are a family business,” Hast said. “Our primary focus with our employees is culture, making sure we strive to have a happy healthy work environment. The world is tough today, selling insurance is hard.”

The insurance industry in Florida is currently difficult. Hast and her team feel truly blessed to have the business they do.

“We are blessed, however, to have many carriers that are writing homeowners insurance,” Hast said. “We can fit most folks. In addition to home insurance, we do auto, boat, RV, flood and even pet insurance.”

If you would like to learn more about Iron Rock Insurance or if you’d like to get a free quote, you can visit its website at www.ironrockins.com or call 813-213-9600.