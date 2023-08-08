By Anna Edlund

Offering a multitude of cosmetic and wellness services, Jade Health strives to be a haven for clients to feel their best both inside and out. Co-owners Kelly Kellner and Amanda Kuhns, alongside their team of experts, have spent the past two years dedicated to serving the Tampa community and fulfilling all of their clients’ beauty needs.

The spa’s services include a variety of top-notch treatments, such as laser hair removal, dermal fillers, Botox sessions, microneedling, routine esthetician services and so much more. There are additionally many relaxing experiences offered, including an infrared sauna, massage chairs and cryotherapy. Professional expertise is available through programs like wellness exams and weight-loss programs.

“One of my favorite treatments is Morpheus8, which is our RF microneedling device. It stimulates collagen production and can be customized to each client’s needs. It aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the best possible care and delivering transformative results for those seeking skin rejuvenation and enhancement,” said Kellner.

Setting the center apart from neighboring facilities is the attention to client satisfaction that Jade Health expresses. Spending time within the business is known to be more than just an appointment but also a sanctuary of sorts where guests are gifted with the best possible experience.

“Our clients’ well-being is at the core of everything that we do. Understanding their unique needs and concerns has emphasized the significance of personalized care and individualized treatment plans. This approach has not only strengthened our relationships with clients but also enhanced their overall experience at Jade Health,” stated Kellner.

To celebrate Jade Health’s two years of successful treatment and connections, the company will be hosting an anniversary celebration on Saturday, August 26 from 4-7 p.m. The event will include food trucks, giveaways, promotions and more for the community to enjoy.

“Owning and operating Jade Health has been a journey of growth and self-discovery. As we continue to evolve and expand our offerings, we are excited about the future of Jade Health and the positive influence it will have on our clients’ lives,” Kellner said.

To find out more information or book an appointment, visit the Jade Health website at www.jadetampa.com.