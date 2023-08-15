Virtual Neighborhoods Expo

Hillsborough County is set to host the 2023 Neighborhoods Expo virtually, meaning you can enjoy it from your computer or mobile devices. The theme is ‘Healthy, Safe, and Engaged Neighborhoods,’ showcasing the services and programs that the county provides to engage and positively impact the health and safety of our communities.

The Neighborhoods Expo will be held from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and offers residents the opportunity to virtually meet with staff to learn more about county departments and ask questions about their government through informational sessions and virtual exhibit booths. Sessions are one hour long.

Register now to learn more about Hillsborough County departments and the many programs and services that they offer to assist neighborhoods every day. Visit www.accelevents.com/e/2023-hillsboroughcountyneighborhoodsexpo to register for the event and to view the information sessions. Registration closes on Thursday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Center Place Offers Intro To Acting And Theatre Classes

Center Place Arts & Civic Association has many new classes starting in August, including Intro to Acting and Intro to Theatre.

Intro to Acting will cover topics such as what acting is, the process of transformation, preparing to act and lessons covering memorization and character and stage directions. This class will begin on Monday, August 21 and continue on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m.

Intro to Theatre will cover structures of a play and script development, backstage production elements, origins of props/costumes/makeup and stage direction. This class will also begin on August 21, and continue on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste B in Brandon and can be contacted by calling 813-685-8888. Additional information and other classes can be found on its website at https://centerplacebrandon.com/.

Free Beginning Reading Class For Adults

The Center 4Life learning at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, is offering a free Beginning Reading for Adults class. If you know an English-speaking adult who grew up in the United States but never learned to read, please tell them about the class. An adult who never learned to read possesses a vast knowledge base through day-to-day living and working, which is used by the highly qualified instructor to teach each student to read. This will be a small class of one to four students.

For more information, contact Sue Holter by calling 813-634-8607 or email center4life@sccumc.com.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Students Demonstrate Achievements

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) students demonstrated impressive achievements in newly released statewide algebra and geometry assessment results, outperforming the state average. In addition, HCPS students throughout the district showed improvement over the course of the school year in English language arts (ELA) and math.

This was the baseline year of the FAST (Florida Assessment of Student Thinking), a statewide progress monitoring tool given to students three times a year, in grades three through 10 in ELA and grades three through eight in math. Between the first administration of the tests in the fall of 2022 (PM1) to the third administration (PM3) in spring 2023, HCPS students showed growth and understanding of the B.E.S.T. (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) Standards.

The FAST progress monitoring assessments provide teachers, students and parents with real-time, immediate and actionable data at the beginning, middle and end of the school year to drive student improvement.