Luke 12:16-21 (AMP):

Parable of the Wealthy Fool

16 Then He told them a parable, saying, “There was a rich man whose land was very fertile and productive. 17 And he began thinking to himself, ‘What shall I do, since I have no place [large enough in which] to store my crops?’ 18 Then he said, ‘This is what I will do: I will tear down my storehouses and build larger ones, and I will store all my grain and my goods there. 19 And I will say to my soul, “Soul, you have many good things stored up, [enough] for many years; rest and relax, eat, drink and be merry (celebrate continually).”’ 20 But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your soul is required of you; and now who will own all the things you have prepared?’ 21 So it is for the one who continues to store up and hoard possessions for himself, and is not rich [in his relationship] toward God.”

In this lesson, we see a man who was hoarding and building without realizing that he was building on the wrong foundation. There will be no U-Hauls at our funeral; we will not be able to take anything with us. All we have is today, so that’s what we should focus on.

A Roman poet named Horace coined the famous phrase “Carpe Diem,” which means to seize the day, to make the most of the present and give little thought to the future. I am not saying that we should not plan and strategize for the future, but we must maximize today. Do not put off for tomorrow what can be done today because tomorrow is not promised to us.

Now, I do encourage having savings and enjoying the ride, but make sure to prepare for eternity too. Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple Inc., could afford the best health care, but that was not enough to cure his disease. So, while we have breath in our bodies, we have to build treasures up in heaven at a greater rate than we build them on Earth. Our time on this Earth is limited to 120 years, at best, but the time we spend in eternity will last forever. Be sure to build towards the right kingdom.

Mark 8:36 (NKJV):

36 For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?

Prayer:

Father God, help me not to hoard but to focus my time, energy and talent on heavenly pursuits, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 59.