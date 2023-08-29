People’s Life Institute, founded in 2013 by the Shiloh Baptist Association and local churches, businesses and concerned individuals, is an evangelical Christian ministry that was formed to meet the needs of at-risk and homeless people.

The goal is to help improve their circumstances by offering programs involving things such as financial literacy and computer training while providing free internet access. It also provides assistance with getting food stamps and referrals to community resources like the Sunshine Medical clinic and Sunshine Line/bus passes. They offer a food pantry, clothing closet, and occasionally assist with utility bills or partial rent payments when funding is available.

Since its founding, People’s Life Institute has assisted over 15,000 individuals with food boxes, clothing and other requests for referrals.

Linda Dougherty, executive director, said, “We are a community ministry outreach of the Shiloh Baptist Association and love to help folks in the community. Our primary focus is the Plant City area. If there is a way for our ministry to help, we will try our best to do so. We are supported by local churches and kind individual donors but receive no government funding whatsoever.”

Dougherty added, “Each year, people on food stamps need to recertify, so they can come to our office with their paperwork, and we assist them. We have helped people return home with bus tickets. We have assisted people to get to medical appointments, and purchased work boots and clothing for heavy equipment operators to begin new jobs. We provide job readiness training, practice interviews and conduct job search assistance to find and apply for a new job.”

Dougherty said, “Sometimes we just take a call and listen to someone as they talk about the hard times they are going through. We listen, give some hope, pray with them and assure the caller there is a better day coming. Most people can find ways to improve their circumstances if they get to vent some and can begin to think clearly again from being overwhelmed. A friendly ear and a caring heart can help.”

Donations of canned goods, food gift cards and seasonal items such as jackets and blankets for winter are accepted, as well as monetary donations. Items can be dropped off at 4305 S. James L. Redman Pkwy. in Plant City. People’s Life Institute also welcomes volunteer service in its ministry.

For more information, call 813-756-6350 or visit www.peopleslifeinstitute.com.