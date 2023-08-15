By Bella Ferretti

The Southwest Florida Rheumatology practice offers a team of experts who work to diagnose and provide complex treatment regimens for over 200 distinct rheumatologic conditions. With a focus on having supportive and helpful staff, the practice welcomes Dr. Maria Skopis to the team.

Dr. Skopis originally grew up in Tarpon Springs before she went to medical school at Nova Southeastern University in Davie. From there, she went on to do a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Miami Beach. Finally, she completed her rheumatology fellowship at the University of Miami. With a passion for helping others and the medical field, she knew this was the profession for her.

“It’s the opportunity to make a profound impact on others by treating debilitating autoimmune conditions and arthritis,” said Dr. Skopis.

She expressed that establishing close relationships with her patient and seeing firsthand the difference a rheumatologist can make has been the most rewarding part of her career thus far. She strives to continue to provide quality and compassionate patient care as she begins her journey at Southwest Florida Rheumatology.

“I am very excited to join the Southwest Florida Rheumatology team, where I will meet and establish connections with new patients. The team has been extremely welcoming and supportive of me, and I am very lucky to have this opportunity,” she said.

Dr. Skopis and the rest of the team diagnose and treat common rheumatologic diseases such as osteoarthritis, gout, lupus and infectious arthritis, along with rarer disorders. These professionals provide complex medical treatments to alleviate autoimmune disease symptoms and improve their patients’ quality of life. Patients begin with a consultation to determine symptoms, followed by further investigation through labs, X-rays and physical exams for a complete diagnosis.

“Services at the Southwest Florida Rheumatology include infusion and injection therapy, and [we] are now starting to do nonaromatic infusions and injections,” said office manager Deborah Bricker.

While also involved in clinical research trials, the practice collects new information on active patients who have yet to find successful medications on the current market. As the practice expands its scope of service offerings, collects new information and expands its team of professionals, patients can count on this trustworthy office to do everything possible for solutions.

For more information on Southwest Florida Rheumatology’s staff, services and more, visit www.swflrheum.com or call 813-672-2243. Located at 11954 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, Southwest Florida Rheumatology is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.