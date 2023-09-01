Clash Of The Bay Flag Football Tournament

Registration is underway for Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation’s first-ever Clash of the Bay, a four-on-four flag football tournament that will showcase the region’s top talent. The weekend long has three divisions: women’s, recreational and competitive. All participants must be 18 or older.

Games will be held at Skyway Sports Complex, located at 3901 George Rd. in Tampa, and SouthShore Sportsplex, located at 6110 Waterset Blvd. in Apollo Beach, on Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8. For more information, contact Mike Russ at russmi@hcflgov.net or call 813-309-5686. Visit https://app.ontask.io/workflow/fa5906e7-3686-4318-b138-9221c388e564 to register your team for the event.

Autism Alliance Water Safety Workshop

Join the Autism Alliance for a water safety workshop on Saturday, September 30 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Drowning is the leading cause of death for individuals with autism, so it’s crucial to stay prepared and keep our kiddos safe. During the workshop, you can expect to learn about water safety, witness a CPR and AED demonstration and receive a free swim lesson voucher.

Reserve your spot at https://donorbox.org/autism-water-safety-workshop. There is a $25 registration event, which will be reimbursed at check-in. Visit https://autismalliancefl.org/ or email info@autismalliancefl.org for more information.

Denim And Diamonds Bar-B-Que

Save the date for the Hillsborough Republican Party Reagan Day Denim & Diamonds Bar-B-Que on Friday, October 13 at International Event Venue, located at 6463 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. You are encouraged to wear your jeans, bling and patriotic things to the event, which will include guest speakers Senator Rick Scott, State Attorney Suzy Lopez and master of ceremonies Will Witt.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the VIP reception is at 6:30 p.m. and the banquet begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hillsborough.gop.

A Kitten Place Rescue Black Cat 5K Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat Halloween Run on Saturday, October 21 in the Twin Lakes neighborhood and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. It is a fun family event; feel free to dress up in your Halloween costume. There will be a DJ, food, a costume contest, raffle prizes, a silent auction and more.

For more information, please email akittenplace@gmail.com. To register for the event, visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/blackcat5kwalk.

Sponsors, Special Needs Resource Vendors And Volunteers Wanted For F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Buddy Walk

The annual F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and National Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk will be taking place on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Al Lopez Park, located at 4802 N. Himes in Tampa. Come celebrate, advocate and educate for the down syndrome and special needs community. FRIENDS is also looking for sponsors, special needs resource vendors and volunteers for the event. Please visit its website at www.friendssupport.org for more information.

Designer Handbag Boo Bash Bingo

The Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is hosting a designer handbag boo bash bingo. The event will take place on Thursday, October 19 from 6 p.m. at New Hope Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. There will be 10 rounds of bingo, and winners can choose between a selection of designer handbags and totes from Kate Spade, Coach, Brahmin, Dooney and Bourke and more. Light bites and refreshments are also included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available from www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org and cost $40. This event is always extremely popular, so register early to make sure you are not disappointed. Additional information about the event can be found by emailing bjwc.fl@gmail.com.

Bloomingdale Community Garage Sale

The annual Bloomingdale East and West Community Garage Sale will be on Saturday, September 9, beginning at 8 a.m. There will be over 100 homes participating throughout the community. Visit the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association Facebook page for details and updates.

Let’s Get Healthy Wellness Expo At Westfield Brandon

The Let’s Get Healthy Brandon Wellness Expo Presented by Walmart Health returns this summer for an event all about health for all ages. Meet local businesses that can help you on the path to being the best that you can be, from pediatrics to geriatrics and from spiritual to physical.

Health care, insurance, aesthetics, fitness, dental, eye care, weight loss and everything in between will be on display in the Westfield Brandon mall, located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, on Monday, September 11 between 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The next East Hillsborough Democratic Club meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa. You can also join by Zoom; use the Mobilize link under the calendar on its website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org to get the Zoom information.