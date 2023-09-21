Comprehensive Center For Dermatology Breaks Ground On New Location

Comprehensive Center for Dermatology has just broken ground on a new office space that better fits its practice. The new location will be at 5627 Skytop Dr. in Lithia, near its current office at 5607 Skytop Dr. in Lithia. For updates on the building process and to see dermatology and aesthetic services offered, please visit its website at www.ccdermatology.com.

Edge Pools Now Offers Resurfacing

Edge Pools now installs ecoFINISH pool resurfacing. This has many benefits compared to traditional concrete finish, including: no harsh chemical startup, no wait time to swim, pH swings in the water will not affect the finish, a surface smoother than a pebble finish and many more. An ecoFINISH coating has the same 10-year warranty as a traditional concrete finish and can be applied to both concrete and fiberglass pools.

To find out if an ecoFINISH resurfacing is right for you, call 813-230-2838. Additional information on all of Edge Pools’ services can be found on its website at https://edgepoolsfl.com/.

New Rage Room, Splatter Paint And Ax-throwing Destination Opens In Brandon

iSmash, the popular entertainment destination for rage rooms, splatter paint and ax throwing, has a new location in Tampa Bay. iSmash celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Valrico Chamber of Commerce on September 14 at 863 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon from 12 Noon-2 p.m.

iSmash brings 5,000-plus square feet of adrenaline-filled activities where you can blow off steam and truly let go without any consequences. With rage rooms that can accommodate solo smashers and up to 15 people, iSmash Tampa offers a variety of smash session packages.

Unleash your creativity with glow-in-the-dark splatter paint, make unforgettable memories, take home your work of art and let iSmash clean up the mess. iSmash Tampa also introduces high-tech ax-throwing lanes with a variety of digitally projected games, including tic-tac-toe, Connect 4 and Zombie Hunt.

For more information, visit http://ismashtampa.com.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Brain Fitness Workshop

Is your mind as sharp as it could be? Do you struggle to remember phone numbers or shopping lists? Our brains are powerful, and even more so when we understand how our brains work and what we can do to improve our memory.

A workshop, ‘The Aging Brain: How To Maintain Brain Fitness,’ will be held on Wednesday, September 27 at The Bridges Retirement Community from 11 a.m.-12 Noon. It will answer questions as to what happens to our cognitive abilities as we age and how we can maintain them. Dr. Brianne Stanback, director of community engagement for the Cognitive Aging Lab at the University of South Florida, will present the workshop.

The Bridges Retirement Community is located at 5921 Stockport St. in Riverview. Please call 813-413-8900 to reserve your seat.

FastFrame Of Winthrop

FastFrame of Winthrop is a family-owned and operated business that offers expert custom picture framing for artworks, photographs, memorabilia and treasured objects, as well as canvas stretching. It goes through a quick and easy design process with each customer to ensure satisfaction with the final product. If for any reason you are not satisfied with any aspect of the final piece, a 30-day design guarantee is provided alongside a lifetime guarantee on the craftsmanship of each piece.

FastFrame of Winthrop is owned by Aki Weaver and David Escobar. It is located at 6128 Winthrop Town Centre Ave. in Riverview and can be reached by calling 813-436-0044. You can visit its website at https://fastframe.com/ for additional information.

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner

Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Traveler’s Choice Award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, and Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.

Captain Dave, owner of the business, said, “Every tour is unique, from the music selection to the narration. We always put the customer first and tailor each tour experience to the people we have on board.”

For a limited time, Latitudes Tours has a summer special in which kids under 12 cruise for free (10 a.m. tours only) with a paying adult. Call 813-641-1311 to reserve your spot.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information on tours, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com.

Save The Date For The Ruskin Seafood Festival

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that the much-anticipated 33rd annual Ruskin Seafood Festival is set to take place on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at E.G. Simmons Park. This hometown festival will feature fun, food and entertainment for attendees of all ages. The Ruskin Seafood Festival is inviting local businesses, vendors and sponsors to participate in this year’s event.

Please visit https://ruskinseafoodfest.org for more information.

Shapes Fitness For Women Celebrates 10 Years

Shapes® Fitness for Women in Brandon is celebrating 10 years under owner Ann Gilbert, a longtime Shapes trainer, mentor and coach. Shapes Fitness Brandon will be hosting a two-day anniversary celebration on Friday and Saturday, October 13-14. There will be an open house, free classes, a pool party and a breast cancer fundraiser with ACS/Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Shapes Fitness for Women is a community-based ‘women-only destination’ where both active and inactive women can achieve their fitness, health and wellness goals. Gilbert has consistently reinforced the Shapes Fitness for Women community as an engaging and nonjudgmental environment for women of all ages.

Shapes Fitness Brandon is located at 731 W. Lumsden Rd. For more information, visit https://shapesfitnessbrandon.com/.