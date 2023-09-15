The 2023 Brandon High School Eagles will have to rebuild under first-year head coach Bruce McCaleb. Last year, the Eagles ended a 42-game losing streak dating back to 2018 after they beat Freedom High School 44-20. That was the team’s only win of the season.

The Eagles are off to a slow start in 2023, losing all of their games by at least double digits and getting shutout in two. Brandon is running with a two-quarterback system to start the season. Senior Qishaun Cabell-Brown and junior Dishun Griffith have both taken snaps as signal caller. Cabell-Brown leads the team in rushing attempts with 26 carries for 85 yards.

The Eagles have had a tough time building a full roster because of a shortage of players trying out for the team and transfers leaving the school. Brandon was one of at least six football teams in Hillsborough County to not have a junior varsity program last season. In the past, the two-way football team has converted athletes from other sports and has also recruited first-year players that have been at the school but have not played football before to help fill the void.

Senior Grover Colbert leads the team in all-purpose yards with 225. He also leads the team in rushing with 20 carries for 89 yards in two games. Senior Malachi Lockett has nine carries for 59 yards and a rushing touchdown. Senior Juelz ‘Santi’ Mendez leads the team with 10 tackles and an interception, and junior lineman Joel Cosme leads the team with a sack.

Brandon will have a hard time winning a game this season. They will have a shot against Freedom High School on September 14 and other winless district opponents.

Schedule: 

8/25 @ Riverview

9/1 vs. Leto

9/8 vs. Blake

9/14 @ Freedom

9/22 vs. Robinson

9/29 @ King

10/13 @ Middleton

10/20 vs. Spoto

10/27 vs. Chamberlain

11/3 @ Alonso


Nick Nahas
Nick Nahas has written for the Osprey Observer since 2016. He has lived in the Valrico area since 2002 and has his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of South Florida. He is dedicated to covering sports in Hillsborough County at every level.