Volunteers at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church in Valrico are helping those in need through one of the church’s ministries, Transforming Lives for Christ Feeding Ministry (TLC Feeding Ministry). The ministry does not have any requirements for people to receive food, except that if you desire to take food to go, you are limited to a single meal.

The TLC Feeding Ministry was established in February 2020. Meals are available to all in need on the second and fourth Saturday from 12 Noon-2 p.m. Guests are welcome to come every second and fourth Saturday. Meals are offered in the parish hall.

The Rev. (Father) Bryan O’Carroll said, “Those on fixed income and those who are surviving paycheck to paycheck and those who are homeless can always benefit by having this basic human need of food provided at no cost. However, the more important aspect of this ministry is the opportunity to be in relationship and fellowship with a caring community.”

The ministry is served by 30 volunteers who purchase and prepare the food.

O’Carroll said, “TLC is a ministry that goes beyond providing food to those in need. As we train and build up our volunteers to be present to our guests, we are building Christ-centered relationships for the purpose of transforming lives. This transformation happens for those who serve and those who come to receive services. As we build our partnerships in the greater community our ability to help those in need of greater resources increases. We are not a mission that will be able to provide everything for everyone.”

In addition to the TLC Feeding Ministry, the church also serves meals at Bread of Refuge, a homeless outreach mission in Brandon. In Plant City, it also serves San Clemente, a retirement community run by Catholic Charities. In addition, meals are taken to the homeless community that resides in and around Rowena Mays Park. It also delivers meals on a regular Meals on Wheels route and provides meals to The Gathering Place, a homeless outreach mission in Valrico.

If you are in need or would like to help, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call 813-689-3130 or visit www.hiepiscopal.org.