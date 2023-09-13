Plant City Main Street will host its second annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23 from 5-10 p.m. The event will be held in historic downtown Plant City at 100 N. Collins St.

“Join us for a memorable evening of live music, traditional Biergarten and Weingarten experiences, delicious food and more,” said Tina Marie Polson, marketing and communications specialist for Plant City Main Street.

Polson added, “In 2022, within a span of less than two months, the concept of Oktoberfest transformed from an idea to a remarkable success for both Plant City’s Main Street program and the city itself. To make the event happen, the local government sped up a dormant open container rule while Historic Plant City Main Street began planning.”

This is an evening that is fun for all, including families. You can dance the night away to live music courtesy of Ida Mann & die Haus Band and Bavarian dancers.

Why not visit the Biergarten and Weingarten and savor genuine German beers and wines in a festive setting? Then head to the Lebensmittelgarten and enjoy mouthwatering cuisine like bratwurst, sauerkraut and German potato salad.

In the Main Street Kids Zone, you will find plenty of activities for kids, including rides, games and more. There will be lots of exhibitors, so you can discover unique products from diverse vendors.

You can test your strength in a traditional challenge of a stein-holding competition. If you are looking for a more thrilling activity, try your hand at ax throwing and experience this modern twist on an exciting activity.

No Plant City Main Street event would be complete without a costume contest. So, don your best Oktoberfest attire for a shot at prizes.

This year, it will offer T-shirts, a liter boot stein as well as the inaugural 2022 steins. This is a collectible as only a limited run was made.

If you are a business or organization looking for a chance to align your brand with a beloved community tradition, become a sponsor. To learn more about sponsorships, visit www.plantcitymainstreet.org/oktoberfest.

To keep up on this and all of the great events hosted by Plant City Main Street, follow it on Facebook at Plant City Main Street.