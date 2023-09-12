Valrico is a vibrant community of about 50,000 people, 18,000 residences and 2,000 jobs. It boasts around 80 homeowners associations (HOAs), condo associations and neighborhood associations. Valrico is taking a momentous step towards enhancing its collective impact. United Valrico Communities, a not-for-profit community group, will be officially launched via a community meeting on Tuesday, September 19 at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, at 6:30 p.m.

The primary goal of United Valrico Communities is to unite the various residential associations in the area to address shared concerns, create a more influential voice when communicating with Hillsborough County’s governmental departments and support each other’s community association. By pooling resources and knowledge, the community aims to tackle challenges more effectively and work collaboratively towards a brighter future for Valrico.

The inaugural meeting on September 19 will provide an excellent opportunity for representatives of HOAs, condo associations and neighborhood associations to come together and discuss relevant issues that affect their communities. Some of the key objectives that can be achieved by uniting under United Valrico Communities include:

1. Shared Problem-solving: By establishing a platform for open dialogue, the community groups can collectively address common challenges faced by associations, share experiences and support each other in finding solutions.

2. Amplified Influence: United Valrico Communities will act as a unified and powerful voice when dealing with Hillsborough County’s various departments, such as solid waste management, roads, taxes, zoning and water and sewage, among others.

3. Strengthened Advocacy: By collaborating, the community groups will present a stronger and more cohesive joint voice when approaching the Board of County Commissioners, advocating for policies that positively impact Valrico residents.

5. Shaping Valrico’s Future: United Valrico Communities aims to actively participate in the Hillsborough County Valrico Community Plan, influencing decisions that shape the area’s future in a way that aligns with the desires and needs of its residents.

5. Engaging Local Authorities: The group plans to invite key figures, such as the tax collector, election supervisor, county commissioners and other relevant officials, to meet with the community in a group setting, fostering meaningful discussions and understanding between residents and authorities.

6. Creating an Exceptional Place to Live: By fostering unity and community-driven initiatives, United Valrico Communities aims to make Valrico the best place to live, combining the efforts of its residents to create positive change.

United Valrico Communities emphasizes the importance of active participation and encourages all associations to attend the inaugural meeting. To confirm attendance, please RSVP at unitedvalricocommunities@gmail.com. For more information about United Valrico Communities and how to get involved, visit www.unitedvalrico.us or use the email.