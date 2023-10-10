Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has been awarded a 12-month Congressionally Funded Community Project: Career and Technical Education (CTE) grant for $1,000,000. This federally funded grant will offer a rigorous workforce development program that will educate students in a variety of medical and building construction professions. This grant project will be funded in whole by federal funds through the Department of Education, which will ensure that the workforce of Tampa’s tomorrow is prepared with the necessary skills and create a much-needed pipeline of skilled labor in high-demand fields within our community. This funding was made possible through the work of U.S. Representative Kathy Castor and her office.

HCPS will use the federal grant funds to expand CTE offerings for students in grades nine through 12 in the areas of construction and medical training, including the purchase of CTE course-related equipment and instructional materials. This year, the district opened two new workforce development high schools: the Building Construction Academy at Bowers/Whitley and the Medical Academy at D.W. Waters.

The district’s CTE offerings are part of an overall program of study designed to prepare students to be successful in a rapidly changing workforce and equip them to make informed decisions about their future. CTE offers students the opportunity to earn highly valued industry certifications and to develop a multitude of skills while experiencing a rigorous curriculum with real-world applications. Through this grant, the district can offer more courses and increase the number of students enrolled.

“We are excited to see our health science students transition from the entry-level course this year to the more advanced courses in the next few years. The Congressionally Funded Grant will provide modern equipment that will allow students to use advanced technology to visualize, simulate and perform clinical tasks, which will best prepare them to enter a health science-related career or postsecondary program when they graduate high school in 2027,” said interim superintendent Van Ayres.

The district has been partnering with industry experts throughout the Tampa Bay area to ensure our students are trained and have the knowledge and skills necessary for careers right here in our community. Students who earn an industry certification in high school can potentially save their families anywhere from $106.86 to $1,602.90 in college tuition per industry certification.