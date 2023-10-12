High 5 Inc. is hosting its highly anticipated annual Ice the Dice Casino Night on Friday, November 17 at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, to raise money for programs and scholarships offered through the nonprofit organization.

This year’s event, which runs from 7-11 p.m., will feature an even wider variety of casino games, vendors and auction prizes to raise money for its cause while giving guests the opportunity to give back to the community.

“Casino Night is always a night to remember. Not only do we have a huge variety of casino games, but there will be an open bar and food from incredible vendors,” family experience director Jada Spano said. “Enjoy music, raffles, silent auction, entertainment, community and so many other fun activities.”

Auction prizes will include sports memorabilia, designer bags, vacation trips and more. In addition to bigger and better prizes in the silent auction, guests do not have to be present to bid on or win items, as there will be an online option for bidding.

“Our goal is to raise $100,000 this year so that we can better serve and benefit so many children and families who otherwise could not afford things such as swim lessons, quality after-school care, special needs education and athletic financial assistance,” Spano said.

All adults in the community are invited to Casino Night. Tickets are $75 per person and include entry, poker ‘money,’ food, entertainment and an open bar. Registration for the online auction is free, so the only additional charges will be item purchases or donations.

“All proceeds benefit underprivileged families in our community by providing them with scholarship funding for various programs,” Spano said.

TRIDENT and Blue Wave families and leaders will volunteer to set up, break down and run the event, but High 5 is always looking for more volunteers to aid the production.

“There is year-round work that goes into planning this event. So that final hour of the night as people are having such a great time and coming together to do incredible things, that is my favorite and most memorable moment,” Spano said.

To purchase tickets, register for the event or register for or view silent auction items, which will continue to be loaded to the site up to the day of the event, visit https://high5.home.qtego.us/. For more information or to donate an auction item, contact Spano at 813 689-0908 or jspano@high5inc.org. High 5 is located at 405 Beverly Rd. in Brandon.