Nichole Venegas is the founder of the Just Help Out Foundation. She started her foundation in honor of her late brother, Joey.

“He died by suicide in May 2022,” Venegas. “A few days before the horrific tragedy, he mentioned feeling hopeless. Our organization tries to help anyone feeling hopeless in the area. Since our inception this year, we have been able to help over 18 cases of hopelessness. Every time we are able to help someone out, we call them our ‘Joey.’ From homelessness, hunger, domestic violence victims and different mental health situations, we have been fortunate enough to be able to help our cases so far.”

Venegas and her team at the Just Help Out Foundation want people in the community to feel safe and heard when they reach out to her organization.

“We are working on getting connected with all of the resources in Hillsborough County so that if we cannot offer the direct aid they need, then we should be able to guide you to the correct resource,” Venegas said.

The foundation is in need of funding to continue its growth in the community and will be holding a fundraiser at Topgolf on Monday, November 9 from 7-10 p.m.

“For this event, we are partnering with another organization who focuses on domestic violence and missing persons, the Gabby Petito Foundation,” Venegas said. “Together, our goal is to bring awareness to the community about the severe needs of mental health and how our organizations are going to work together to reduce the rapidly growing statistics of the suicide and domestic violence arenas. There is a big need for housing and shelters as all of them seem to be full in Hillsborough.”

The event is open to the community and there are sponsorships, bays and spectator tickets available.

“In order to reserve tickets, go to www.teeoff4hope.com,” Venegas said. “This will also discuss the event in more detail. It will be all you can golf, eat and drink.”

Venegas hopes the fundraiser will let the community know her foundation is here to help.

“Our hope for this fundraiser is to raise awareness about the severity of these causes but also to have some fun and meet wonderful people in the community,” Venegas said. “We are hoping to raise enough to sustain our ability to help people who are in dire situations. The Just Help Out Foundation has a goal of opening a shelter in the future as we grow.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Just Help Out Foundation, you can visit its website at https://pages.justhelpoutfoundation.org/ or call 813-433-1777.