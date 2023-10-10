Attorney Dawn Myers offers affordable and knowledgeable counsel to clients through her private practice, Myers Law P.A.

Myers began her practice in Bloomingdale in May of 2017 after an extensive career as a prosecutor and civil litigator. Myers served as a prosecutor for 10 years, working with misdemeanor and felony charges. Her background in investigation and litigation allows her to counsel her clients with a versatile understanding of criminal and personal injury cases.

Myers tells clients that her background as a prosecutor means she knows how law enforcement will build their cases and how to best defend her clients against them. Her experience defending insurance companies allows her to get clients the maximum settlement.

“I started my law practice because I saw there is a need in the community for affordable solutions to legal disputes,” Myers said.

Myers takes over 50 new cases each year but counsels other clients that may not turn into cases. Myers offers free consultations over the phone or through her online form.

She said her biggest challenge over the past six years has been marketing and having residents remember her practice when faced with criminal charges or personal injury.

“The personalized attention my clients get is part of what sets my firm apart. At Myers Law, there is a lawyer working on your case, not a paralegal. Also, I give very straightforward and direct advice. I don’t believe in sugar coating,” Myers said.

Myers knew she wanted to be a lawyer from a young age, growing up with a heart and passion for fairness. She said the most rewarding part of her work is helping people reach amicable resolutions despite difficult situations.

“The greatest accomplishment I achieved this year was finalizing an adoption for a little boy in foster care. Knowing that he found his forever family that loves and cares for him was one of the greatest acts of being a lawyer I have ever experienced,” Myers said.

Myers serves clients in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Myers Law P.A. is located at 3419 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon off Bloomingdale Avenue and John Moore Road. For more information or a free consultation, visit https://myerslawpa.com/ or contact Myers’ office by calling 813-493-3296.