You may have seen Bokors Corner on Facebook. The man behind the page is local resident Brian Bokor. For 9 years Bokor’s Corner has been keeping you informed and updated about the growth and development of eastern Hillsborough County.

Bokors Corner started as (and still is) a personal hobby for Bokor; a place for him to keep track of all the local community growth taking place. It is for his personal use, but as it is all public record (no confidential information), he graciously shares his finds with the community.

Born in Chicago, IL, Bokor grew up in Charlotte, NC and graduated from North Carolina State University in 1986. He worked for Allstate Insurance as a Financial Analyst for 15 years and then opened up a Real Estate Appraisal firm in 2003 with his wife, Sharon, who is both an appraiser and a real estate broker. With the development boom of the current market, her focus has been specializing in assemblage of vacant land.

Bokor visits the Hillsborough County Property Appraiser site (http://www.hcpafl.org), which gives you owner info, property location and current use, size of parcel and more.

“If you can find those little yellow signs on the project site, they will have the rezoning or file or application number for that specific project listed. This is when you would need to go to the Rezoning, Plans and Permit Information (PGM) Store website to do further research at ‘www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en and search ‘PGM.’”

He notes that sometimes you have to dig through several file folders in order to find the information you might be looking for.

Bokor loves the interaction with those who use his Facebook page. If you see something while you are driving around the community, let him know and he will find out what is going on. Like Bokors Corner at www.facebook.com/bokorscorner/. You can also signup for his exclusive newsletter at https://mailchi.mp/4c11098ff34a/bokors-newsletter-signup.