Researchers at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus have received a grant from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute on Aging which will allow them to continue their groundbreaking work in dementia prevention. Their clinical research study is called Active Mind.

If you are 65 years or older or if you have mild cognitive impairment, you may join them in the fight in dementia prevention. People who do not have dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, and have not had a stroke or serious brain injury but do have some problems with memory may qualify. Participants who are African American or Hispanic American are especially needed as participants. African Americans and Hispanic Americans are at an increased risk for dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Community participation is critical to the success of this study. According to Dr. Jennifer O’Brien, associate professor of psychology and investigator of the St. Petersburg campus, “Research suggests that delaying the onset of dementia by a single year would result in millions of fewer cases over the next 30 years. By participating in this study, volunteers will contribute to our work on how to possibly prevent dementia and have the potential to positively impact our lives and the lives of future generations.”

The Active Mind study examines whether computerized brain training can reduce the risk of dementia. Dementia prevention research takes on increased urgency, as no proven treatments exist to cure Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, which affects more than 5 million Americans.

The Active Mind study builds on research by the study scientists showing that certain computerized brain training may reduce risk of dementia by 29-48 percent across 10 years.

Active Mind participants will be asked to complete the in-person study visits across two years and complete at least 40 hours of computerized exercises. Enrolled study participants will receive a free iPad®. If you are interested in the Active Mind study, you may participate at either the University of South Florida St. Petersburg or Tampa campuses.

For more information, or to volunteer, please visit https://activemindstudy.com/ or call 727-873-4090.