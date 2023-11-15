Many families have things they pass down throughout generations, oftentimes a piece of furniture, vintage jewelry or maybe family traditions. For this local couple, it is their family-owned and operated business.

Ed and Bonnie Tekampe founded TNT Termite & Pest Control in 2011 and have been serving Eastern Hillsborough County ever since. Now, they are ready to pass it along to their son, Andy Tekampe, and his wife, Grace Tekampe.

Andy has been working in the family business since 2012 and has since become a certified operator in both pest and termite control. As the years went by and his parents began considering retirement, they knew they would want to pass along their company to him.

“I look forward to working with customers more and further expanding education on

native Florida insects,” said Andy, new co-owner of TNT, who aims to gain more experience as a leader for his team and make sure that everything operates smoothly.

In addition to Andy’s expertise, Grace’s background in customer service and her passion for writing and communication make her a valuable addition to the TNT team. As residents of FishHawk themselves, the two aim to continue providing exceptional pest control services while expanding their involvement in the community.

“I never would have envisioned working in a career involving insects, but it’s a lot of fun and I learn something new about bugs every day,” said Grace, “I was obsessed with bugs when I was a little girl, so I guess I came full circle.”

TNT Termite & Pest Control offers a wide range of pest solutions, including treatments for ants, wasps, roaches, silverfish, spiders, and subterranean termites. The company primarily serves Eastern Hillsborough County, covering areas such as Lithia, FishHawk, Bloomingdale, Valrico, Riverview, Apollo Beach, Brandon, Seffner, Dover, Gibsonton, Wimauma, Sun City Center and Ruskin.

“Customers will still feel that sense of familiarity knowing it was passed down to their son,” said Grace, new co-owner of TNT. “They still get that comfort with the familiar Tekampe name.”

The Tekampe family is looking forward to the future of TNT and are excited to continue community engagement, expand their educational initiatives and ensure that the business continues to thrive.

For more information, please contact Grace at grace@tnttermiteandpestcontrol.com or visit https://tnttermiteandpestcontrol.com/.