River Hills Country Club has been on a journey of growth, improvement and commitment to providing an exceptional experience for members and guests.

One of its biggest accomplishments in the last year has been the expansion, including new amenities that cater to diverse interests. The fitness center has undergone a significant upgrade including brand-new exercise machines and personalized training programs. The addition of a wellness spa has elevated the overall experience, providing a peaceful place for relaxation.

“We pride ourselves on having an outstanding board, great staff and honestly a down-to-earth, just great membership,” said Margie Martin, membership and marketing director at River Hills Country Club. “It’s like all those three things just work so harmoniously together, and it really does make River Hills special.”

River Hills has also strengthened its ties with the community through events, workshops and social gatherings, and with goals to further enhance its offerings, this community connection will only grow.

Considering all the growth River Hills has made, purchasing a membership gives the opportunity to support the continued development of a community-focused organization.

By giving the gift of membership to River Hills Country Club, you are gifting exclusive access to premium facilities, participation in members-only events and a sense of community. A membership to River Hills grants you access to the 18-hole championship golf course and practice facility, eight Har-Tru tennis courts with tournament-quality lighting, exceptional dining, an active social calendar, a fitness center and a Junior Olympic heated pool.

Individuals who join the club become part of a community that values connection and growth and strives to give a sense of community.

“It makes you feel like you’re kind of home, which I think for people moving into the area are looking for that little slice of home,” said Martin.

The team at River Hills works hard to make every day fun at the club. From golf lessons to events, you can always expect a good time. Some of the upcoming events include Gals Golf, a Concert in the Park, Thursday Theme Nights and Coffee & Chat.

River Hills has made remarkable strides over the past year, with goals of a future that embraces inclusivity, sustainability and community engagement. Becoming a member at River Hills Country Club is about more than just golf; it’s about community.

For more information or to inquire about membership, please contact Martin at 813-655-5203 or email mmartin@riverhillscountryclub.com.