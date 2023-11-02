The Choir of Man, now showing in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, is a wildly entertaining experience that is not typical of what you get when you go to the theater. The Choir of Man is now showing on different days and times through Sunday, December 10.

The Jaeb Theater will be transformed into an authentic Irish Pub. The authentic part comes from the fact that there is a real working bar onstage complete with free beer courtesy of Coppertail Brewing Co. So, if you go, be ready to drink in the action and have fun.

Known across the globe as the ultimate feel-good show, The Choir of Man offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. What is it? It is a party. It is a concert. It is the best pub lock-in you have ever been to. The show features an array of songs, including pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway, pub tunes and more. The Choir of Man has something for everyone.

The Choir of Man has a multitalented cast of nine talented blokes from a pub called The Jungle. The show combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping sing-alongs, world-class tap dancing and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we all love so much: your local pub.

The Choir of Man is a one-of-a-kind musical filled with 90 minutes of uplifting, joyous fun. Set in a typical pub, nine men have a foot stomping good time as they jam through popular songs by artists such as Katie Perry, Sia and Guns N’ Roses, just to name a few.

Tickets for The Choir of Man start at $74.75 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813-229-STAR (7827). Tickets are on sale now. Handling fees will apply.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is located at 1010 N. Macinnes Place in downtown Tampa.

For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.