Vine Vegan’s holiday menu features a range of vegan meals to offer a healthy and delicious alternative to holiday dining.

Owner Danielle Stevens is offering two choices for entrees: a sage mushroom nut roast and a Vine Vegan house meatloaf. Both entrees are also gluten-free.

“These dishes are inspired by all the dishes we all grew up on eating during the holidays. They just feel like home,” Stevens said.

In addition to the choice of entrees for Thanksgiving meals, customers can pick four sides, from mac and cheese to maple walnut sweet potatoes to sage sausage stuffing. Other sides include mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted balsamic Brussel sprouts and a green bean casserole.

“It was difficult to narrow down the ones we chose, there are so many good ones,” she said. “It came down to talking to my staff and asking, ‘Which one of these would you want to see on your Thanksgiving plate?’”

Stevens said she would love to provide 100 meals to local customers. In addition to offering individual plates for its meals, Vine Vegan offers trays to share. Sharable options include a six to eight-portion tray and another 15 to 18-portion tray. However, Stevens said Vine Vegan can fulfill a catering order of any size for the holidays.

Vine Vegan’s Christmas menu will have a similar look, but Stevens said customers can look forward to exciting new dishes after the start of the new year.

In 2023, Vine Vegan was voted the best vegetarian restaurant by Restaurant Guru after being open for just one year.

In December of 2022, Stevens opened Vine Vegan to offer tasty vegan meals to the Brandon area. Her meals range from healthy choices to vegan comfort food, offering an option for all customers. The cafe also offers a beautiful dining room designed by the architectural designer and founder of Bellevida Design.

Stevens found a way to connect her culture and heritage to the menu at Vine Vegan, where she works to set an example for improving the world one plant-based meal at a time.

Vine Vegan is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon off Brandon Parkway.

To view the menu or sign up for the newsletter, visit https://vinevegan.com/. For more information, call 813-939-8463 or email eat@vinevegan.com.