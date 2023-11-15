Hillsborough County Water Resources is asking residents and property owners to be mindful of their lawn watering days and hours, as well as their water usage, especially outdoors.

Currently, there’s a rainfall deficit impacting Hillsborough County. While there are no changes to the watering rules at this time and there isn’t a water supply issue yet, knowing your watering days, hours and rules is important to save money and to help conserve the region’s limited water supply.

With a deficit of more than 8.3 inches in the region’s rainfall as of September, residents can reduce their consumption and be a part of the water shortage solution.

As of September, average annual water supply demands in Hillsborough County have increased by up to 6 million gallons per day when compared to the same time last year. Some homes use up to 70 percent of their water to irrigate their lawns and landscapes. During the fall and winter months, lawns go semidormant, and it is recommended that they be watered only once every 10-14 days from now until March, as grass needs less water during cooler months.

Tampa Bay Water recently declared a Stage 1 water shortage under its Water Shortage Mitigation Plan. The plan works to prevent water supply shortages driven by prolonged, below-normal water conditions. Tampa Bay Water has sufficient drinking water supplies to serve the region, but the precautionary alert was caused by the rainfall deficit exceeding 5 inches in a 12-month rolling average.

All properties in unincorporated Hillsborough County follow year-round watering days and hours. It’s important to know your lawn watering days and hours to avoid getting a fine. These restrictions apply to most water sources, including private wells, ponds or lakes used as alternate irrigation supplies. Go to www.hcflgov.net/waterrestrictions for additional information.

Watering days and hours in unincorporated Hillsborough County:

• Street addresses ending in 0, 1, 2 or 3 can water on Mondays and/or Thursdays.

• Street addresses ending in 4, 5 or 6 can water on Tuesdays and/or Fridays.

• Street addresses ending in 7, 8 or 9 can water on Wednesdays and/or Saturdays.

Common areas with or without street addresses, locations with no address and locations with mixed addresses (such as office complexes and shopping centers) can water on Wednesdays and/or Saturdays.

All watering must be done either between 12 Midnight and 8 a.m. or between 6 p.m. and 12 Midnight, and only once on your designated days.

Learn more about watering rules for reclaimed water, new sod, landscaping, car washing and more by visiting www.hcflgov.net/water.