For nearly 40 years, the Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) has hosted one of the largest RV shows in the country. Every January, RV enthusiasts from near and far flock to the Florida State Fairgrounds to check out the latest and greatest RV models from every major manufacturer, plus hundreds of supplier booths showcasing camping accessories and more.

Mark your calendars for January 17-21, 2024, and, as the event’s theme suggests, “Rock on Down the Highway!” to the 39th annual 2024 Florida RV SuperShow.

“We will have more suppliers’ booths and every type, size and style of RV on the market,” said FRVTA executive director David Kelly.

He added that there will be more entertainment and additional seminars offered this year, as record crowds are expected. Guests can expect to see strolling entertainers, such as clowns, unicycle riders, barber shop quartets and bagpipe bands.

According to Kelly, interest in RVing is at an all-time high and more younger people are embracing the lifestyle. He noted that RVing is no longer just for older generations, as others are discovering the opportunities it affords.

“You can bring your hunting gear, fishing equipment, bikes and anything else you have room for. And if you get tired of your view or your neighbors, all you have to do is move on,” he said.

The SuperShow offers educational opportunities and a way for newbies to get their feet wet, while also offering seasoned RVers a place to trade in their RV or take advantage of some of the best camping opportunities found anywhere.

Seminar topics include RVing to Alaska, guided RV vacations, generator maintenance and fire safety, among others.

Admission to the SuperShow is $15 for adults, which includes free second-day admission. Children under 16 are admitted for free.

“We’re also renewing the two-day pass so the public will have two full days to see everything at the SuperShow at no additional cost,” said Kelly.

Event hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Seniors will receive $2 off admission from Wednesday through Friday.

The Florida RV Trade Association is located at 10510 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview. For more information, contact the FRVTA at 813-741-0488 or visit www.frvta.org.