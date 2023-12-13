For its 11th annual ‘Partners in Giving’ event, the Brenda Wade Real Estate Team and its community partners were able to come together and raise $23,500 for A Kid’s Place foster home in Brandon.

This donation will go a long way, according to Samantha Mellen, development director at A Kid’s Place.

“This donation will feed all 60 of our kids for two months, and it makes a huge difference for our organization,” she said.

Through the years, the Brenda Wade Team, the top real estate agents in Hillsborough County and one of the top 50 real estate teams in the USA, has donated more than $125,000 to local charities.

“Each year, I match the amount of money our partners donate,” said Brenda Wade, president and CEO of the team, “so we truly are partnering together. We help families, day in and day out, as they buy and sell homes, so this was a wonderful opportunity to come alongside of families in times of need. This year, we are partnering with a wonderful community cornerstone that serves both children and families in need right here in our local community.”

Wade is thankful to her business partners, who offered their support not only to her clients but to the community as well. The businesses she has worked with this year include the Osprey Observer Newspapers; Joel Meek, Meek Insurance Group; Jeff Grove, DFCU Financial; Rebecca Gullick, All American Title; Jim Gaffney, Amerifirst Home Mortgage; Wayne Gonzalez Roofing Contractor Inc.; Patrick Latimer, United Mutual Funding Corp.; Matt Willums, Willums Home Services; Jim Klos, The Klos Appraiser Group; Brian Hodgers, Complete Choice Insurance; Jay Grechika, CertaPro Painters; and Nicole Fielder, Lake Michigan Credit Union.

“A Kid’s Place speaks to my heart. I was one of four growing up. My husband was one of eight. I can’t imagine being moved away from my parents for any reason, but I know being with my siblings would have made any trauma easier. I believe in families and home. A Kid’s Place serves both of those passions with excellence and is right here in our community,” explained Wade. “It is a privilege to be able to give for the most vulnerable in any season, but truly during the Holidays. I am grateful that it is so easy to get our business partners to join my teammates in giving.”

“When we work together, we can make a difference,” she said.

For more information about A Kid’s Place, visit https://akidsplacetb.org/. For more information about the Brenda Wade Real Estate Team, visit https://brendawade.com/.