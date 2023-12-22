Frameworks of Tampa Bay is a nonprofit organization whose vision is to be the local expert in emotional intelligence for youth, which is achieved through services including school and district consultation, educator and mentor professional development, teacher coaching, parent and community engagement sessions as well as data and evaluation services.

Its mission is to empower educators, youth services professionals, parents and guardians with training, coaching and research-based resources to equip youth with emotional intelligence skills.

“We support adults in helping children build the skills to identify and manage emotions in constructive ways, preparing them to succeed personally, academically and one day professionally,” said Frameworks of Tampa Bay’s senior community programs specialist, Miracle Zuloaga.

Teens in Action (TIA) is one of the programs offered by Frameworks of Tampa Bay for local teens in the community. Teens in Action is a 10-month civic engagement and leadership program grounded in emotional intelligence skills.

“Teens in Action’s ninth through 12th grade participants from schools across Hillsborough County engage in workshops with insightful guest speakers to equip them with the emotional intelligence skills necessary for personal, academic and professional success,” Zuloaga said. “The teens then apply these skills through weekly volunteerism, enriching both the community and themselves.”

Participating teens can earn up to 36 community service hours that can be used toward a Bright Futures Scholarship. Teens select a partnering service site in their field of interest to volunteer at on a weekly basis and apply the emotional intelligence skills they learned at monthly workshops.

“Ultimately, participants develop a deeper level of empathy for others and leadership skills to carry forward to college and beyond,” Zuloaga said. “In addition to weekly community service at their site, teens have optional but encouraged opportunities to provide additional, ongoing service to the community and to support one-time events needing volunteers.”

TIA will be hosting its annual Connection Networking Event at Brandon High School on January 31, 2024, from 10-11 a.m.

“We are looking for community leaders to volunteer an hour of their time to work with our Teens in Action students on their networking skills,” Zuloaga said. “This workshop is dedicated to guide and help students build upon their communication skills and confidence while also giving helpful feedback to the students at the event.”

If you’d like to learn more about Teens in Action or attend its annual Connection Networking Event, you can visit Frameworks of Tampa Bay’s website at https://myframeworks.org/.