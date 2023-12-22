Limona Village Chapel United Methodist Church brought joy to local families with the first annual Sing in the Season on December 10.

The community concert featured 10 local musical groups to raise $1,677 for Family Promise, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering homeless and low-income families.

Pastor Bailey Schreiner said he was excited to produce a concert featuring local artists to support the cause.

“It was out of that partnership with Family Promise that we really saw a vision for bringing our community together to raise money for a really great cause,” Schreiner said.

Performers from Shades of Blue from Newsome High School, St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Music Showcase and other groups sang holiday tunes during the Sunday afternoon concert.

“We’re really proud of all of our organizations that have said yes because it is their yes that made this possible,” Schreiner said.

Halfway through Sing in the Season, the audience of over 200 people was asked to donate to Family Promise and support local homeless families. Family Promise executive director Edwina Reddick also spoke to the audience to share the organization’s story, mission and impact on the community.

Limona Village Chapel offers its space to house homeless families three to four times a year through its partnership with Family Promise. Around 13 other local churches work with the nonprofit to open their doors to these families to give them a roof over their heads.

The church’s involvement with Family Promise helps fulfill the congregation’s mission to show the love of Jesus by showing love for others through the community.

“It was incredible to see our community come together to support such an amazing cause,” Schreiner said. “…We know that affordable housing is a big issue in Hillsborough County. We are proud to throw open the doors of the church and say, ‘Welcome home! You belong here. You are loved!’”

For more information on Family Promise’s mission to empower homeless families with support from the community, visit https://familypromise.org/.

To learn more about Limona Village Chapel, visit www.limonavillagechapel.com or call 813-689-8385. The chapel is located off U.S. Highway 60 at 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon.