Hillsborough County School Board Elects Chair And Vice Chair

Hillsborough County School Board recently voted on a new chair and vice chair. Karen Perez was unanimously voted in as school board chair and Jessica Vaughn was unanimously voted in as vice chair. Perez was elected to the school board, representing countywide, in 2018 and reelected in 2022. She holds a master’s degree in social work and is a licensed clinical social worker. Vaughn was elected to the school board in 2020, representing District 3. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she earned her degree in elementary education.

Hillsborough County Board Of Commissioners Appoint Positions On Boards

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) selected Ken Hagan to remain as chair and Commissioner Michael Owen as vice chair during its annual organizational meeting. After choosing leadership positions, members of the BOCC selected positions on the various boards, committees and councils on which they serve. A complete list was posted at www.hcflgov.net/bocc.

Snow Days At The Florida Aquarium

Who says Floridians can’t experience the magic of snow? The Florida Aquarium is pleased to announce the return of Snow Days, a cherished holiday tradition in Tampa. Guests are encouraged to grab their gloves and immerse themselves in a variety of snow-packed activities, including a snowball toss and the popular snowball slingshot, snow painting, a snow maze and snowball cornhole.

Snow Days are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, December 16-17; Saturday and Sunday, December 23-24; and Tuesday through Sunday, December 26-31 from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Florida Aquarium, located at 701 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. For more information, visit its website at www.flaquarium.org.

Grinchmas At Kid’s Community College

Kid’s Community College South will be enjoying Grinchmas on Saturday, December 16 at 10550 Johanna Ave. in Riverview. Join them to enjoy Grinch-themed crafts and games, snacks and a visit from the Grinch himself.

The event will run from 1-3 p.m. To register, visit https://forms.gle/jygrjgqajtsla4vs5.

Christmas Lights At The Masonic Park

Who doesn’t like to drive about and look at Christmas lights? This year, the Masonic Park and Youth Camp will host its light show until Sunday, December 31. Drive through thousands of lights set to music, a snow machine and interactive displays. The park will also have a vendor’s village with local artisans selling their items, food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays and visits from Santa on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. A $10 donation or a nonperishable food donation is suggested, which will all go to local charities.

Opening hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from dusk to 9 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from dusk to 10 p.m. The Masonic Park and Youth Camp is located at 18050 U.S. 301 S. For more information, visit www.masonicparkflorida.com.

The Rotary Club Of Brandon Celebrates Veterans Day With A Special Salute To Its Eight Military Veterans

The Rotary Club of Brandon honored each of its eight military veterans by showing a slideshow with pictures of their early military careers. The members had a lot of fun trying to guess which picture belonged to which veteran. Some of the pictures were over 60 years old, so it was indeed challenging. Each veteran was then presented with a special Rotary Armed Forces Veteran Lapel Pin and was given a standing ovation in appreciation for their service to our country. The Rotary Club of Brandon is thankful for all who have served and is happy to be able to honor and celebrate its veterans.

The Rotary Club of Brandon is collecting new stuffed teddy bears for the Rough Riders to distribute to Bay-area children who are in the hospital. Collection boxes are located at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, Reed & Reed, Integrity First Title, the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital gift shop and Kings Avenue Beef ’O’ Brady’s (stuffed bears only).