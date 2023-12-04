The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl has announced that the UCF Knights (6-6) from the Big 12 Conference and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6), representing the Atlantic Coast Conference, have accepted invitations to compete in this year’s game. The 15th edition of the bowl game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Friday, December 22 at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN. The game marks the first time a Big 12 team will appear in the Gasparilla Bowl.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the student-athletes, coaches and fans from UCF Knights and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 22,” said executive director Scott Glaser. “We look forward to making this an unforgettable experience in Tampa Bay from Selection Sunday until our final team hoists the treasured Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Trophy.”

In their first season in the Big 12, UCF wrapped the season with a 6-6 record and a 3-6 Big 12 Conference record. The Knights earned their sixth victory this season against the Houston Cougars, becoming bowl-eligible for the eighth consecutive year and the 14th time in program history. UCF’s offense ranked among the nation’s best, leading the Big 12 Conference in total offense. The Knights have been bowl-eligible in each of the 12 seasons that Gus Malzahn has served as its head coach, and this marks their sixth Gasparilla Bowl appearance.

Georgia Tech finished the 2023 season with a 6-6 record and a 5-3 ACC record. Quarterback Haynes King led the Yellow Jackets and was one of only 19 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award this season. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key led Georgia Tech to a 6-6 overall record in his first season as its permanent Head Coach, earning the team their best record and first bowl berth since 2018. The 2023 Gasparilla Bowl represents the program’s 46th bowl appearance, of which they won 25 games.

Tickets for the 2023 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl went on sale last night, December 3. Lower-level tickets start at $50 and are available for purchase on www.gasparillabowl.com. Club-level seating and access start at $75. College football fans who want to catch all of the action with their favorite krewe of 10 or more people can purchase discounted group ticket packages by calling 813-301-6900. The UCF Knights represent the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl’s home team and will be on the EAST sideline of Raymond James Stadium. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be the visiting team located on the WEST sideline.

The Gasparilla Bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. For more information on this year’s bowl game and the bowl week events, please visit www.gasparillabowl.com or follow along on social media at @GasparillaBowl.